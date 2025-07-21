Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 27,907 Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 229,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRC. Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

California Resources Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of CRC stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.