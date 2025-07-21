Bailard Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $9.22 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

