Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FOXA opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

