Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $46.15 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.61 million, a P/E ratio of 131.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

