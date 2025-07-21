Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG opened at $19.11 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

