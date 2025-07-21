Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Quarry LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

