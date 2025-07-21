Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,895 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE KBH opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

