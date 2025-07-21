Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,718 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

