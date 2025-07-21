Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,877 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

