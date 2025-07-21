Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.89 million, a P/E ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.31.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

