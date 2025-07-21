Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $604.31.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $609.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $500.10 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a return on equity of 106.05% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

