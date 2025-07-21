Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Stephens decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

