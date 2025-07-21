Financial Review: Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) vs. Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carmell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Biotricity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biotricity and Carmell”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.90 -$14.09 million ($0.67) -0.65 Carmell $32,839.00 2,310.82 -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22%

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

