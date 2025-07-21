Comparing Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BJ’s Wholesale Club and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 8 11 0 2.58 Colgate-Palmolive 1 9 7 0 2.35

Earnings and Valuation

BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus target price of $116.12, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $100.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Colgate-Palmolive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.67 $534.42 million $4.30 24.33 Colgate-Palmolive $20.10 billion 3.50 $2.89 billion $3.54 24.54

Colgate-Palmolive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club. BJ’s Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.76% 31.98% 8.16% Colgate-Palmolive 14.52% 461.04% 18.14%

Volatility and Risk

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

