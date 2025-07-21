Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 34.62% 52.68% 19.11% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $826.93 million $237.12 million 20.67 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Competitors $6.81 billion $184.70 million 13.73

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 2 3 0 2.33 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Competitors 365 1338 1515 90 2.40

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus target price of $88.38, indicating a potential downside of 20.54%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte competitors beat Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

