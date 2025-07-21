14,477 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Freshworks by 91.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,136,661.97. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 724,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,485.15. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,093.90. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,261. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Wall Street Zen raised Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

