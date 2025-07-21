Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $32,000 in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

