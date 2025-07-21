iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

