Larson Financial Group LLC Has $89,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

D stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

