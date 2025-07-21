Kilroy Realty (KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $268.84 million for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.19. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

