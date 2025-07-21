Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Position in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,995,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.95% of Sionna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance
SION stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $25.19.
Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.17).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Sionna Therapeutics Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.
