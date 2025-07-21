1,753,100 Shares in GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,753,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,829,000. GigCapital7 makes up approximately 4.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of GigCapital7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of GigCapital7 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 397,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,108 shares during the period.

GigCapital7 Stock Performance

GigCapital7 stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. GigCapital7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

GigCapital7 Company Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

