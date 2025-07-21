Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 874 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $524.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.79.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

