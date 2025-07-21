Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO opened at $107.37 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

