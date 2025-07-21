Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,927 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.93. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,208,400. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

