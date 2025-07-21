Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $694.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $290.13 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.