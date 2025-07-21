Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

