Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.76.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

