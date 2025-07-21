Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $4.57 on Monday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.