Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $479.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

