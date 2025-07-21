Forum Financial Management LP Invests $39,000 in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PL. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of PL stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

