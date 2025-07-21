Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 446.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,768.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 165,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,536,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 999,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

