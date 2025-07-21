Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,327 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $870,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

