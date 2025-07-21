Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after buying an additional 786,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,414,000 after buying an additional 231,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $10,420,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

