Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Nutanix by 6,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,885,000 after buying an additional 2,108,269 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,639,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,318,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10,205.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 867,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $75.55 on Monday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

