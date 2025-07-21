AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $4,087.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,087.00.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 349.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,713.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,702.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,582.14. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,894.02 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

