Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$120.23

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$106.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$119.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total transaction of C$18,825,910.53. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total value of C$1,809,927.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

