1,800 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 187,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,683,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,650,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after buying an additional 166,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $210.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average is $176.50. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $212.01.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

