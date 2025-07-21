Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,752,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:INGR opened at $133.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.