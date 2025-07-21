Head to Head Comparison: MasterBrand (MBC) and Its Competitors

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MasterBrand to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand’s peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% MasterBrand Competitors -4.43% -22.69% -2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MasterBrand and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MasterBrand and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 MasterBrand Competitors 51 512 310 53 2.39

MasterBrand presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 41.73%. Given MasterBrand’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasterBrand has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterBrand and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion $125.90 million 14.49 MasterBrand Competitors $1.44 billion -$10.99 million 5.70

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. MasterBrand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MasterBrand beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

