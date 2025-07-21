Oriental Land (OLCLY) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oriental Land to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Oriental Land pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oriental Land and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oriental Land Competitors 271 1600 1602 51 2.41

As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Oriental Land’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oriental Land has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion $819.46 million 41.62 Oriental Land Competitors $3.30 billion $347.52 million 24.88

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Oriental Land is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.26% 12.82% 8.82% Oriental Land Competitors -12.17% -49.20% 1.63%

Summary

Oriental Land rivals beat Oriental Land on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Oriental Land

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.