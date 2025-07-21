Analyzing Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 4 0 0 1.80

Valuation and Earnings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 47.34%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $14.77 billion 0.24 $8.07 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 1.14 -$2.05 billion ($0.57) -1.91

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. The company's commercial vehicles include light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as pickup trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprise sedans, MPVs, and SUVs; electric and new energy vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products, as well as automotive parts and components, and automobile equipment. It also provides investment and advisory, car maintenance and repair, insurance agency, automotive technology development and system integration, and logistics, as well as financing and loan services. In addition, it is involved in trading of used car. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.