Brokerages Set ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $93.17

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $129.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,056,000 after purchasing an additional 92,514 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 233,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.