Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

