Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 191,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 203,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

