Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $99.38 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

