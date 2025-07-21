Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $284.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.