Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GEN opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.