Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.