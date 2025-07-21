Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VIS opened at $288.33 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $290.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.83.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

